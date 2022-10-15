Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €57.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a €57.00 ($58.16) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, July 11th. set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Stock Up 0.4 %

ETR:NEM opened at €46.10 ($47.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 32.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €57.48 and a 200-day moving average of €64.35. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €46.85 ($47.81) and a 52 week high of €116.15 ($118.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.