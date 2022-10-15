New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Cut to $3.00

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.
NYMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYMT opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $918.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.