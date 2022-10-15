New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Cut to $3.00

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of NYMT opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $918.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,953,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 36,739 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 288,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 394,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 130,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

