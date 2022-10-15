Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.01

Shares of Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGYGet Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and traded as low as $10.47. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 183,867 shares.

Newcrest Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Newcrest Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

