Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.
Newmark Group Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ NMRK opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Newmark Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Newmark Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Newmark Group
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
See Also
