NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.97. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 200,020 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

NioCorp Developments Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

