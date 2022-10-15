Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,228,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,585 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 52.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NAT opened at $3.05 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $590.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -21.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

