Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cowen to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 179.61% from the company’s previous close.
NVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.38.
Novavax Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $236.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10.
Institutional Trading of Novavax
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Novavax by 2.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
