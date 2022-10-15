Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cowen to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 179.61% from the company’s previous close.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $236.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novavax will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Novavax by 2.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

