Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 387.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.