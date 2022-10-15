NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Robert W. Baird

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NUVA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

NuVasive Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NUVA opened at $40.39 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 71,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NuVasive by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in NuVasive by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,741 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

