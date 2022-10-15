O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $26,306,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $15,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after acquiring an additional 376,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 349,451 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

OI opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

