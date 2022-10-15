O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Bank of America

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

