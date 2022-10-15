Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.57

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.57 and traded as low as $20.00. Olympus shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 104,754 shares traded.

Olympus Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Olympus had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympus Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

