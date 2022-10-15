OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.42% from the stock’s previous close.

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneMain will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 20.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of OneMain by 15.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $11,464,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in OneMain by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

