OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 100,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,931,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,421,830.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $132,750.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $412,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $508,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $801,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in OPKO Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in OPKO Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,334,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

