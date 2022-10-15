Oppenheimer Trims Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price to $32.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Oppenheimer to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 214.34% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLO. B. Riley cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLO opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.64. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $20.75.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,441 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 34,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.