Oppenheimer Trims Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Target Price to $47.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.25% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOCS. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

FOCS stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

