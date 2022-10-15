Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.40. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Opsens Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.39.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

