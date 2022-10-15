Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.60. Opsens shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 38,569 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.