Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GATX were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in GATX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GATX in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 311.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GATX Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GATX opened at $91.18 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

