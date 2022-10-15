Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 70.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 73.3% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Insider Activity

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

