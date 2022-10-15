Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,083 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,708,000 after acquiring an additional 158,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $68.97 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $128.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 102.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAA. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.