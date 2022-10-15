Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

