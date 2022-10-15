Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

