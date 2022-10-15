Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $52,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

NYSE BRO opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

