Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIVN. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $506,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 26.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in LivaNova by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $657,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

