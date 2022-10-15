Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $2,261,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMTC opened at $25.65 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Semtech to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Semtech to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

