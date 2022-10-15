Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.04 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after acquiring an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cabot by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cabot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after acquiring an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Cabot stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. Cabot’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

