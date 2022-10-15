Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 18,106.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,032 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,533,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,876,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,770,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,830,000 after acquiring an additional 300,206 shares during the period. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX opened at $64.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.50 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

