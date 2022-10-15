Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $948,000 Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

