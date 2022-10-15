Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $952,000 Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,248,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after buying an additional 82,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in ICU Medical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 231,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Stock Down 2.4 %

ICUI stock opened at $140.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.04. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.03 and a fifty-two week high of $251.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICU Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.