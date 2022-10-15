Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $225,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.54. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

