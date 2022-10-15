Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $960,000 Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Wendy’s by 85.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 11.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wendy’s to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

