Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $974,000 Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,975,000 after acquiring an additional 88,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 189,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average of $120.01. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.47 and a 12 month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.73%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

