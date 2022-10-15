Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $981,000 Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,725,000 after acquiring an additional 234,146 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 124,194 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,339,000 after buying an additional 55,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,183,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CWT opened at $54.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.39. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $206.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,640 shares of company stock worth $159,782. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

