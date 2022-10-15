Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after buying an additional 324,079 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,321,000 after buying an additional 79,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,657,000 after buying an additional 39,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $85.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 27,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,094,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 27,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,094,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $18,684,644 in the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

