Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Amedisys by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,758 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Amedisys by 4.9% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 15.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 393,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $9,435,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Amedisys by 17.7% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.13.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $91.15 and a one year high of $188.88. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

