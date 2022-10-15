Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $1.06 Million in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 725,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.54%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.