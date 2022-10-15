Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ABM Industries by 20.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ABM Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,805,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in ABM Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABM. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE ABM opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

