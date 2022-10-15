Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $720.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

