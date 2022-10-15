Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKU. American Trust purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in BankUnited by 3.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,113,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 4.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKU opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.22.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

