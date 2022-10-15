Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 157,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLR. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

