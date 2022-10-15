Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 399.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 508,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,017,000 after acquiring an additional 406,226 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $13,112,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 892.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 104,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,581 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $987,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $987,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,143 shares of company stock worth $6,904,947. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

