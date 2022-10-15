Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,574,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE OMC opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.