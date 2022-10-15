Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perficient were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Perficient by 846.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 376.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 18.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,122 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.15. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

In other news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

