Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

