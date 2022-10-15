Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 7,234 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 243.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 291.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total value of $426,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,394,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,055,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,150. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG Photonics Stock Down 2.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $180.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.