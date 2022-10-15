Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.