Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 194.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,064,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,023 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 80,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,873,000 after buying an additional 175,980 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.96 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.