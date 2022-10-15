Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $88.41 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.55. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

