Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.10.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

